BZA, council move economic development projects forward

Action by the Bellefontaine Board of Zoning Appeals and the Bellefontaine City Council opens the way for two local companies to proceed with manufacturing development projects.

PowerBuilt Material Handling Solutions LLC was granted a zoning exception Tuesday in a regular Bellefontaine City Council meeting that opens the door for the business to purchase 53,000-squarefeet of retail space at 2250 S. Main St. at locations formerly occupied by Goody’s and Staples. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Tuesday, PowerBuilt Material Handling Solutions LLC was granted an exception to the city’s zoning laws so it can move ahead with plans to purchase a 53,000-square-foot vacant retail building on the city’s south end.

The company intends to expand into the former Goody’s and Staples building at 2250 S. Main St.

Council members during their regular meeting passed a first reading of a measure authorizing the administration to seek bids for extending water, storm water and sanitary sewer utilities into Thomas & Marker Construction Co.’s proposed business park on west Sandusky Avenue.

NEX Transportation already occupies two buildings at the site which is at the intersection with Columbus Avenue.

PowerBuilt’s Nate Hauck told BZA members Jeremy Karg, Joe Daniels, Jason Robson and Jordan Reser that the company is experiencing rapid growth as it strives to serve its customers in nine states.

“We need more space for additional employees as we internalize more of our processes,” he said.

