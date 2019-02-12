Driven to help

ACS Road to Recovery program needs volunteers

The receipt of a cancer diagnosis more often than not begins a journey unlike most. Often, patients must rely on the kindness of strangers.

The American Cancer Society plays a big role in the kindness portion of the trek with its Road To Recovery program which provides free rides to and from medical treatments and appointments.

“There is a desperate need right now in Logan County for volunteer drivers,” said Marybeth Torsell, ACS program manager. “We currently only have two drivers (in Logan County) and they are not able to keep up with the needs of the community.”

An information meeting for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver is set from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Knowlton Library, 220 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. Register for the event by calling Torsell at (888)227-6446 extension 5101, or email her at marybeth.torsell@cancer.org.

Volunteer drivers must have a reliable vehicle, a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance, a good driving record, have access to a computer and have minimal computer knowledge.

Lois Wilcox, 72, of Zanesfield, has been a volunteer driver for about four years. A truck driver for more than 20 years, she no longer drives truck fulltime and has more opportunities to participate.

She felt the program meshed well with her. She checks assignment opportunities on the ACS website and selects accordingly.

She has gone to Columbus, Lima, Springfield, Celina and Sidney. “I choose where I want to go,” she said of the program options which allow you to choose how many miles you are willing to drive. “I chose my schedule and see what I can do.”

Most of her trips have been for radiation appointments, which usually are very short in duration.

“I sit and play my little video game, and here they come, and off we go,” said the great-grandmother about the wait time.

