Special needs individuals honored

ABOVE: Participants were treated Friday to a red carpet introduction during the Night to Shine prom for people with special needs hosted by Huntsville United Methodist Church, 6611 Fruit St. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

Several dozen individuals with special needs were treated Friday to a night of class and sophistication as part of a Night to Shine prom event at Huntsville United Methodist Church, 6611 Fruit St.

“It’s a night to celebrate these wonderful individuals and to treat and serve them,” said Alice Meadows, who helped direct organizational efforts for the local event.

More than 80 area residents with a range of developmental and cognitive special needs at least 14 years of age or older were afforded the chance to dress up; take a ride in a stretch limousine; get crowned king or queen; receive a personal, red carpet introduction; and eat a catered meal. The oldest participant Friday was 63, organizers report.

