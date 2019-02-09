Polar Plunge returns to Indian Lake next month

The Freezin’ For a Reason Polar Plunge returns to Indian Lake March 9 to benefit Special Olympics of Ohio.

Check-in is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Lake Family Moose Center, 11044 Lake St., Lakeview. A costume contest begins at 1:15 p.m., and the Polar Plunge is from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

A post-plunge party is from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Family Moose Center.

Plunge participants must be at least 8 years of age to plunge. Minors (under age 18) must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Those who are brave enough to plunge will need to raise a minimum of $75 (students need to raise a minimum of $50).

“Too Chicken to Plunge” is designed for participants of any age who are still looking to participate in all the thrills, just not the chills, with the same fundraising requirements.

All participants must raise the minimum fundraising requirement regardless of plunging as an individual or as part of a team.

The Logan County Braves Special Olympics Team is participating in support of the 26,000 athletes of Special Olympics Ohio athletes.

A fundraising page for the group is available at sooh.convio.net/site/TR/PolarPlunge/General?team_id=1054&pg=team&fr_id=1083team&fr_id=1083 .

Special Olympics Ohio is focused on providing year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

Additional information is available at www.sooh.org.