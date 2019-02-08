MEI associate wins new car as part of performance incentive

A committed ethic and dedication to work paid off Thursday in the form of a new ride for one Midwest Express Inc.worker.

MEI associate Jim Lile turns the key to open the driver’s door of the 2018 Honda Civic he won Thursday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Associate Jim Lile won a brand new 2018 Honda Civic LX gifted by his employer as part of an attendance and performance initiative.

All 1,660 MEI associates had the opportunity to earn placement in a drawing to raffle off a spot as one of 30 finalists. Raffle tickets were distributed based on perfect job attendance during designated time frames.

Multiple entries — up to 10 — could have been earned by associates. In all, a total of 9,408 raffle tickets was reduced to 30 finalists.

Thursday, Lile drew the only functional key from a basket of 30 keys, as the 30 MEI associates took turns trying to unlock the driver’s side car door with the pulled key.

One associate’s name was in the final draw twice Lile was the last to go.

“It’s an incredible, unbelievable feeling,” he said afterward, examining his brand new car.

“It’s a privilege to work here anyway, for such a great company, but to have chances like this to win a car and bonuses and all the other incentives they offer makes working here even better.”

