Bloodborne Pathogen Prevention Program approved

Resolution paves way for syringe exchange to be offered through CH&WP

Logan County District Board of Health members unanimously passed a resolution at their Wednesday afternoon meeting approving the start of a Bloodborne Pathogen Prevention Program in the county. Several area agencies and organizations, including the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services Board and the Logan County Coalition for Opiate Relief Efforts, along with Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler, were in attendance in a show of support for the measure.

One of the major parts of the harm reduction program is a syringe exchange initiative to combat the rising number of cases of hepatitis B and C and also HIV in the area and the associated costs to treat these diseases.

The federally qualified health center Community Health and Wellness Partners of Logan County, with locations in Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and West Liberty, has agreed to host the syringe exchange on behalf of the county, where individuals would be able to exchange a used syringe for a clean syringe, explained Jason Martinez, CH&WP clinical pharmacist, who also attended and presented highlights about the proposed program at last month’s meeting.

Martinez said CH&WP is still approximately one year away from actually making this service available to the public, as funding must be acquired. But now with the health district’s resolution in place, this will help the program move forward.

