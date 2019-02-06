Donors still sought for Myeerah Nature Preserve project

The Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District continues to seek donations from local businesses and organizations, as well as private citizens to raise necessary matching funds for a state of Ohio grant to improve the hiking and landscape viewing access at Myeerah Nature Preserve, 7405 State Route 540.

Parks Superintendent Kris Myers said Tuesday in a regular board meeting the parks district is looking to raise about $69,000 in necessary matching funds in order to obtain approximately $200,000 in Clean Ohio grant funds to build a new staircase and boardwalk access to the trails at Camp Myeerah.

Efforts by the park department to solicit private donations to pay for the grant match was first reported in the Jan. 9 Examiner.

Total cost would be approximately $270,000, according to the grant application. Project plans call for a new staircase and boardwalk area near the main lodge.

A majority of that cost would be paid for by Clean Ohio grant funding offered through the state of Ohio.

However, the 25 percent local match totaling about $69,000 for this project must be raised in order for the initiative to move forward.

The project would cover approximately a six-story gradual decline into Camp Myeerah trails. Parks Superintendent Kris Myers said the new stairwell would feature three points along the walk for scenic viewing.

Renderings of the new staircase and boardwalk access were shared with parks board members in a regular January meeting.

The new staircase and boardwalk access would be an attraction that would draw more visitors, and open the trail up to more individuals who previously may not have been able to navigate the more treacherous climb, officials state.

Myers said he has some potential donors in mind and will be actively soliciting for contributions.

“We’re going to talk about this project in terms of an opportunity to get more people into nature,” he has said previously.

