Skating and sliding through school

Discovery Center students Calvin Smith, Crosley Stewart and Leonnah Line play in a shaving cream ice skating rink Monday with volunteers during the annual activity for Head Start and preschool students. School officials said they’ve been staging this winter event for longer than they can remember, at least 24 years. Half of the Discovery Center gym floor is covered in a tarp, and then students and teachers spray shaving cream and water all around. Behavior Interventional Specialist and long-time preschool teacher Lisa Sulich said everyone at Discovery Center looks forward to this activity. “It’s great because almost everyone can participate. And it hits all areas of development including sensory, language, social emotional skills and social engagement.” In addition, Discovery Center enlists community volunteers including parents, service clubs and local high school students to help slide the children down the gym, spin in circles and dance in the shaving cream. Sulich said most kids dive right in, while others take a few minutes to get used to the feel. Nearly everyone ends up burning off some pent up energy. “Above all, it’s just fun for all the kids.” (PHOTO | LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF DD)