Michael J. Fox grant landed

Honda R&D, OSU will research former’s Walking Assist Device

RAYMOND — Honda R&D Americas Inc. and The Ohio State University have been awarded a nearly $275,000 grant by The Michael J. Fox Foundation to research the safety and potential positive impact that Honda’s Walking Assist Device could have in helping people with Parkinson’s disease.

Honda R&D Americas Inc. and The Ohio State University will study the benefits of Honda’s Walking Assist Device for people with Parkinson’s disease. (PHOTO | HONDA)

The research partners will conduct a Phase II randomized controlled trial to study the impact of an eight-week intervention using the Walking Assist Device to improve mobility in people with PD.

“We have a large body of evidence which suggests that the Honda Walking Assist Device safely and effectively improves the mobility of individuals affected by stroke,” said Kenton Williams, one of the lead research engineers at Honda R&D Americas for the Walking Assist Device development. “We are excited to understand how the device also can help support individuals with other neurological conditions such as PD.”

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!