Inspired to serve

Shields chose law enforcement career path as a boy

Sgt. D. Allen Shields continues to find fulfillment as a lawman 30 years after joining the Bellefontaine Police Department. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Bellefontaine Police Sgt. D. Allen Shields knows what inspired him to be an officer: personal interaction with lawmen as a boy.

And it wasn’t because he was a delinquent.

“I can remember going to the grocery store with my parents and meeting Chief (Donald) Woodruff on several occasions,” he said after recently passing his 30th anniversary with the city department. “I was intrigued by him and what he did.

“I also had an uncle who was an auxiliary deputy sheriff in Cuyahoga County.”

He also was a product of the 1960s and 1970s television culture and the series Adam-12 stood out to him.

“Those were influencing factors for me,” he said. “It helped me pick a career path and set a goal.”

Read complete story in Monday's Examiner.

