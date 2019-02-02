4 organ donation records broken in Ohio in 2018

Representatives from Lifeline of Ohio that serves Central and Southeastern Ohio report several records for the region were broken in 2018, including a 5 percent increase in total organ, eye and tissue donors.

Along with the percentage increase, four donation records were set by the selfless actions of donors. This is the second record-breaking year in a row for Lifeline of Ohio, said Jessica Peterson, media and public relations coordinator for the organization.

Records broken in the Central and Southeastern Ohio counties served by Lifeline of Ohio in 2018:

• 130 individuals shared the Gift of Life through organ donation — a 5 percent increase over the last year.

• 410 organs were transplanted from donors, which resulted in 366 lives saved through organ donation. This is an increase over the previous year.

• 594 individuals shared the Gift of Healing through tissue donation — a 25 per- cent increase over the last year.

• 249 individuals shared the Gift of Sight through cornea donation — a 47 percent increase over the last year.

“Thanks to the generosity of the people within the communities Lifeline of Ohio serves, more people received gifts through organ, eye and tissue donation than any other year,” Peterson said. “Lifeline of Ohio worked closely with transplant centers and donor families, to ensure every opportunity for donation in 2018 was maximized to save the greatest number of lives.”

The media and public relations coordinator also said 64.9 percent of Logan County citizens are registered organ, eye and tissue donors, more than the state average of 59.2 percent.

