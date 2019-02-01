Cold, overnight snowfall a 1-2 punch

An onslaught of bitterly cold temperatures was accompanied by approximately three to five inches of overnight snowfall that closed all Logan County schools and West Liberty-Salem, delayed city of Bellefontaine trash collection and prompted a Level 1 snow emergency before sunrise Friday.

Ralph Morrison, custodian for the First United Presbyterian Church, 117 N. Main St., utilizes an electric snow blower Friday to clear sidewalks from overnight snow fall that canceled all area schools and necessitated a Level 1 snow emergency. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

That snow emergency declaration by Logan County Sheriff Randy Dodds remained in effect at press time today.

Republic Services canceled trash collection Wednesday for Bellefontaine because of the extreme cold. Extra crews have been called in and should be able to catch up on route coverages.

Local schools were closed for a third straight day Friday, after dangerously cold air temperatures and wind chill caused area superintendents to cancel classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday, warming centers were activated at Bokescreek and Tri-Valley fire departments after a temporary power outage reported by Logan County Electric Cooperative affected some 390 members in and around West Mansfield, Zanesfield and East Liberty around 11 a.m. to about 1 p.m.

That outage was believed to have been caused by fallen tree branches resulting from heavy winds, co-op officials said.

The decision to open the warming stations was made about 12:30 p.m., according to Logan County Emergency Management Agency officials. Fire departments had previously agreed to staff their fire stations to serve as warming centers in the event of an outage, according to information from EMA officials.

Preparation for the warming shelters is designed to have them open and operational within 15 minutes, just in case, EMA reported Thursday.

Snow began to fall around 8 p.m. Thursday and continued steadily into the morning. Major thoroughfares were passable, but some incidents of slide-offs and motorists getting stuck in the intersections also was reported.