Dry cleaning business changes hands

Jack and Lisa McCumber hadn’t broken a promise to their clients in 30-plus years of service. And they weren’t about to start now just as they prepared to close.

The former Chillicothe Point cleaners opened under new ownership effective Jan. 28. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | NATE SMITH)

Jeff Thiery has assumed operations of the dry cleaning and laundry management business of Chillicothe Point Cleaners at 503 Eastern Ave., effective Jan. 28.

Thiery owns Neighborhood Cleaners, which has operated in the Lima area for about 13 years, he said Thursday, between assisting customers at the front desk of the tall, rectangular-shaped building situated where Eastern and East Chillicothe avenues converge.

The plan is to begin phasing in the Neighborhood Cleaners brand and name at his new Bellefontaine store, Thiery said.

The McCumbers announced in early January their intention to close the business after 31 years, but a Jan. 17 Facebook post announced in all capital letters,

“We will not leave you stranded!”

An impromptu Jan. 16 meeting between Thiery and McCumber laid the groundwork for what has since become a formal agreement between the two business owners.

Jeff Thiery, left, shakes hands Thursday with Jack McCumber at the new Neighborhood Cleaners location at 503 Eastern Ave. McCumber and his wife, Lisa, recently sold the former Chillicothe Point Cleaners after 31 years.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!