Flexible 4th-grade seating featured

Students in one Indian Lake Elementary fourth-grade classroom are eager to sit down or stand up and learn, whichever suits them best.

Indian Lake fourth-grader Lucy Buscher uses a stand up desk, while other students sit on balance balls in Christi Warneke’s classroom. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Teacher Christi Warnecke recently added several flexible seating options including wobble stools, balance balls, padded cube seats, a low table with comfortable mats and standing desks for every student in her classroom.

“After 20 years in the classroom, I have noticed a drastic increase in students’ inability to sit and focus. Over the years, I have used a couple of different types of seating to help individual students and saw great success with it,” Warnecke said.

She recently applied for and received two grants to cover the cost of the equipment to implement the flexible seating arrangements throughout her classroom.

With a $600 grant from Gathering Grounds and a $500 grant from Logan County Electric Cooperative she was able to purchase all the flexible seating.

Fourth-grader Tristan Taylor used a padded stool the first day.

“It takes some getting used to. I tried them all and I picked this (the stool). It’s soft,” he said.

Meantime, classmate Lucy Buscher is already liking the options.

“Sometimes I like to stand and we always have to sit. I’m excited to try something new,” she said.

