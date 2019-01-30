SUB-ZERO TEMPS

The digital thermometer outside the Civista Bank in Russells Point registered -3 degrees Fahrenheit shortly before sunrise today. Air temperatures are not expected to get above 0 degrees until sometime Thursday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday. Warming centers will be opened as follows: Our Daily Bread, 223 Oakland Square, until 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; and Hilliker YMCA, 300 Sloan Blvd., will be open as a warming site during normal operating hours, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. All area schools and many throughout the state canceled classes today because of the bitter cold. Several organizations are also closed today, including several branches of Logan County libraries and the Logan County Board of Elections. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)