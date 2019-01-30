Local pledges surpass $1 million

On a day when frigid temperatures showed local thermometers reading below zero, a thermometer of a different kind rose higher than ever as the United Way of Logan County’s annual drive hit $1,038,555.

NEX Transportation’s Tod Johnson and Matsu Masakawa lead the company’s contingent to receive the United Way of Logan County traveling trophy for large company donors at Wednesday’s campaign awards banquet. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | JOEL E. MAST)

It was a 9.1 percent increase over last year and the fifth straight year the organization has surpassed its fundraising goal.

Logan County has achieved a philanthropic milestone, becoming the smallest community in the state to raise $1 million for its local United Way.

United Way of Logan County made the announcement today at its 2018 Campaign Awards Breakfast at Green Hills Community in West Liberty, where corporate and individual donors and the Million Dollar Roundtable volunteers were recognized.

For the second year in a row, NEX Transport increased giving by six figures, pledging exactly $207,000 after surpassing $102,822 last year. More than 900 associates combined to give $140,000, while corporate support and event sponsorship totaled $67,000. The achievement rewarded them with United Way’s coveted Traveling Trophy in the Large Business Division for companies with more than 100 employees.

NEX President Matsu Masakawa said the company’s pillars for success are its associates, customers and community involvement, and participation in United Way helps fulfill the third pillar.

“We are proud to be a part of it,” he said. “Let’s all strive to be a part of helping our community as we begin this new year.”

For the second year in a row, Vectren took home the Traveling Trophy for Small Businesses with an incredible per capita gift of $1,739 among their six Bellefontaine location employees.

United Way of Logan County Executive Director Dave Bezusko announced the total 2018 campaign pledges today during the organization’s annual campaign award breakfast.



