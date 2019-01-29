Dangerous cold snap on tap for Wednesday,Thursday

Schools weighing options

A graphic issued by the National Weather Service warns of dangerously cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. (PHOTO | NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE)

Local government officials and first responder agencies are advising residents to plan today for an onset of bitterly cold temperatures forecast to set in throughout the day today through Thursday.

“Dangerous temperatures and wind chills forecasted for our area this week,” reads a social media post from the village of Huntsville. “Please be careful everyone.”

West Liberty Police Department issued a similar advisory via social media, alerting residents to the hazardous, cold temperatures.

Wind chills are expected to plummet to as low as 37-degrees below zero, according to a wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The warning goes into effect at 4 p.m. today and lasts through 1 p.m. Thursday.

“An arctic outbreak will usher in extremely cold air, with the coldest air and wind chills settling in on Wednesday,” advises the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

“Do not venture outdoors for any length of time late Tuesday through Thursday without proper cold-weather attire.”

Air temperatures are forecast to reach a high of -5 Wednesday, and get as low as -11, accompanied by blistering wind. Thursday, the forecasted high is supposed to get above zero — but only barely — at seven degrees.

Incoming extreme cold has local school superintendents strongly considering delaying or canceling classes altogether Wednesday, said Brad Hall, Bellefontaine City Schools Superintendent.

“Our parents do a great job making sure that kids are dressed appropriately for school, but occasionally the temperature will get so cold that it’s just too dangerous for kids,” he said.

The decision to delay or cancel school is made on a case-by-case basis, he said.

Because there’s no potential of overnight snow or ice to consider, families of Bellefontaine schools students may well expect communication via the district’s all-call system later today on the status of class for Wednesday.

County school superintendents often do collaborate and get feedback from each other when deciding whether or not to cancel school, Hall said.

Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the weather service.

Common signs for frostbite are numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration or “waxy” feeling skin, according to information circulated by the American Red Cross.

Red cross officials are also reminding residents to take pets indoors; and ensure proper shelter for any animal that cannot come inside.

Likewise, folks are encouraged to check on their neighbors, especially elderly residents that live alone, people with disabilities and children.

With frigid cold approaching, emergency management agencies also remind residents to never use a cooking range or oven to heat any residence. If space heaters are being used, make sure they’re placed on a level, hard and nonflammable surface such as a ceramic tile floor.

They should not be placed on rugs or carpets or situated near flammables such as bedding or drapes.

Emergency roadside preparedness is also stressed. Auto-club AAA recommends packing spare jumper cables, blankets and extra clothes to stay warm, along with a flashlight and extra batteries.

Bottled water, non-perishable food, and first aid and simple tool kits are also recommended.

The number of calls for roadside assistance nearly triple when temperatures fall this low because of dead batteries, frozen locks and black-ice slide-off crashes, AAA estimates.

That makes it even more important to have emergency essentials packed away in any automobile, because it will probably take longer for a tow truck to arrive, according to information published Monday by AAA ahead of the cold snap.