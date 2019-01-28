Urbana middle school student collapses on basketball court
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
URBANA — An 11-year-old Urbana boy died Saturday after suddenly collapsing on the court during a game at the Champaign County YMCA.
TROY BYRD
Troy Byrd reportedly sustained an abrupt medical issue Saturday during a basketball game, and collapsed. Urbana EMS responded to the YMCA about 5:44p.m. Saturday and transported the boy to Mercy Health Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A number of teams wore Troy’s number 8 as a tribute during their games Sunday, according to social media postings.
Another Tweet indicated that Troy would have celebrated his 12th birthday Sunday.