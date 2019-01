A tractor-trailer stalled out at Main Street and Sandusky Avenue around 9:40 a.m. today after running out of fuel. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department and the Bellefontaine Street Department were directing traffic around the semi while Wren’s Towing arrived to help restart it. The intersection was blocked for more than 30 minutes. (EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)