State superintendent presents award to BMS, Indian Lake schools

State Superintendent of Schools Paolo DeMaria, left, laughs during a classroom visit Friday at Bellefontaine Middle School, which received the state Momentum Award for the third year in a row. To DeMaria’s left is Linda Haycock, a member of the State Board of Education. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MIRIAM BAIER)

It was a momentous occasion Friday at Bellefontaine Middle School where Paolo DeMaria, Ohio Department of Education’s state superintendent of instruction, presented the district its Momentum Award in recognition of exceeding student growth standards for the year as reported Dec. 20 in the Examiner. It was the third year in a row BMS received the award.

DeMaria, fresh from visits at Indian Lake Elementary School and Indian Lake Middle School, was accompanied by State Board of Education members Linda Haycock and Martha Manchester.

The Momentum award is given when As are received on every value-added measure included on the Ohio School Report Cards.

State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria discusses Planet Projects with ILMS fifth graders Lilly Wickline, center, and Riley Ross. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

