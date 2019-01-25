‘Sumptuous’ spelling champ

Napier wins Logan County Spelling Bee, fellow BLMS student named runner-up

Benjamin Logan Middle School student Isaac Napier stands with fellow BLMS student Courtney Fansler, who was the runner-up at the 2019 Logan County Spelling Bee Thursday evening at the Bellefontaine High School auditorium. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MANDY LOEHR)

ALSO IN FRIDAY'S EXAMINER: Isaac concentrates while spelling out a word during the 2019 Logan County Spelling Bee prior to his eventual win of the 19-round competition. (FRONT PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO)

A great enjoyment of English and writing, including his recent completion of a College Credit Plus English course as an eighth-grader, provided Benjamin Logan Middle School student Isaac Napier with the drive to pull off a Logan County Spelling Bee win Thursday night during the competition at Bellefontaine High School.

“I’ve been studying the words quite a bit for the past couple months, including looking up the definitions, which I think helped a lot,” he said at the conclusion of the event hosted by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center featuring a total of 11 of the top spellers from each of the county school buildings for grades 1 through 8.

Isaac won the 2019 title by correctly spelling “sumptuous” in round 19 after completing seven rounds head-to-head with runnerup and fellow BLMS student Courtney Fansler. The sixth-grader said the recent snow days off school this week provided her with extra study time as well.

“I studied some over Christmas break, but I’ve really been cramming these last couple days,” she said.

Both Courtney and Isaac said it was their first time competing at the Logan County Spelling Bee, with the runner-up noting that her spelling dexterity might run in the family. Her sister, Kylie, competed at the state level in fourth-grade, and also at the Logan County Spelling Bee as a seventh-grader

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!