Hundreds of inactive voters removed from Logan County rolls

More than 600 previously registered local voters are off the rolls now, and will have to register again to vote in any upcoming election after failing to respond to “last-chance” notifications mailed by the Logan County Board of Elections.

Logan County elections officials were required to send notices by no later than Dec. 12 to a total of 704 formerly registered voters who signed up to vote in 2013 or 2014, but since then had either failed to respond to a confirmation notice, or “participated in the election process.”

Those notices were sent at the direction of the Ohio Secretary of State, and included voters who had not filled out new registration forms; signed petitions; or actively voted.

Of the 704 notices that recently were mailed out, 37 voters responded by Jan. 11, the elections board reports.

A total of 667 voters who did not respond by that deadline have been removed from the registration list.

After the adjustment, there are now 30,996 registered voters in Logan County. A total of 16,782 ballots were cast in the Nov. 6, 2018, election, amounting to a 53 percent turnout.

The next primary election is May 7. Absentee ballots are mailed, and early and in-person voting both begin April 9. Voter registration deadline is April 8. Filing deadlines for local candi- dates and/or issues is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.

A number of local tax initiatives are slated for the May ballot, including renewal of a property tax in Rushsylvania; tax issues for West Liberty-Salem and Bellefontaine City schools; and addition- al funds for Mental Health Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties.