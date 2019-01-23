Livestrong at the Y helps buoy cancer survivors

A new 12-week exercise program tailored to the specific needs of cancer survivors and current cancer patients began at the Hilliker Y last month, and during a session Tuesday, participants at various stages of their cancer journeys said the free fitness and strength-building class has been meaningful to them in a variety of ways.

Livestrong at the Y participants, from the right, Rob Shields, Terri Schneider, Sue Chanay, Cindy Harshfield and Alvin Warner practice yoga Tuesday at the Hilliker Y, a new free fitness program offered for cancer patients and survivors. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

They said the course — Livestrong — has provided them with the chance to build up their physical bodies, regain confidence, and also brighten their spirits by connecting them with others who can relate to their health challenges and offer encouragement.

Class member Alvin Warner, 65, said last year, side effects resulting from his bone marrow cancer caused him to retire from the City of Bellefontaine street department job that he greatly enjoyed. He developed issues with cataracts, and it became unsafe for him to drive both for his former workplace and also his personal vehicle as well.

The city resident said being part of Livestrong twice a week at the Hilliker Y gives him something to look forward to amid his frequent appointments for a chemotherapy shot in Columbus, and also a daily chemotherapy medication regimen.

“I don’t like just sitting around at home now that I’m retired,” he said. “I really haven’t felt too bad from the chemotherapy, so it’s been nice to have something to do.

“It’s been a big change going from working every day and being able to drive, and now I can’t do those things, but I’m glad this group is here for me.”

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!