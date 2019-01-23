Council’s February agenda to include marijuana legislation

Bellefontaine City Council members handled a light agenda Tuesday as just three ordinances approving fire department grant applications were adopted on third reading.

However, council activity will pick up with the first meeting on Feb. 12.

The regular session will be preceded by a public hearing at 7 p.m. regarding an ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in B-3 (general business) districts.

B-3 districts are generally areas that include strip malls, shopping centers, business parks and service companies.

The changes have been recommended for adoption by the Bellefontaine Planning Commission.

Law Director Josh Stolly noted the legislation will specifically ban marijuana cultivation or processing facilities.

The ordinance will be introduced during the regular session.

Council members also will get a first look at a permanent budget for the city.

It should not vary greatly from the temporary budget, city officials told the Finance Committee.

Bellefontaine, by law, has to have a permanent budget for 2019 in place by the end of March.

Mayor Ben Stahler presented his fifth state of the city address (text published in Wednesday's Examiner) using computer slides to summarize the highlights.

Bellefontaine’s financial condition remains strong, he said, as its revenues and resources continue to outpace expenditures.

In the general fund which covers police, fire and most administrative services, revenues were a little more than $9.5 million versus $8.8 million in expenditures.

In all funds, including general, special revenue, enterprise, debt management and investment funds, the city had more than $25.4 million to address $24.1 million in expenses.

Stahler recounted activity for a variety of city departments.

As for 2019, workforce, housing and industrial development continue to be concerns for the city.