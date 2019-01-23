Lifeskills grant stresses healthy behaviors, financial literacy

Nashville Hitmakers donation received from IL Watershed Project

Indian Lake Middle School will continue to partner with Consolidated Care Inc. to teach drug prevention, conflict resolution and positive behavioral models with the extension of a threeyear grant for kindness and life skills training.

Middle school co-principal Missy Mefford told school board members Tuesday in a rescheduled regular meeting that implementation of positive behavioral interventions and supports curriculum has involved a CCI specialist previously, and will continue to be taught in middle school health classes with a three-year renewal of a Random Acts of Kindness and Lifeskills Grant.

Kindness towards others, empathy and building up selfesteem are major components of the framework. Dangers of risktaking behaviors including underage drinking and drug use are also emphasized.

Similarly, life skills including job interviewing and money management are taught.

The grant had been secured initially three years ago, and now renewed for three years, the co-principal said.

