State of the City of Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE MAYOR

BEN STAHLER

The state of the city is strong. Throughout our entire team, we continue to focus on providing reliable services to our community.

The City of Bellefontaine continues to balance its revenues with expenses in an effort to keep our financial position stable. Our 2018 year-end (general fund) revenues were $9,552,820 and expenditures were $8,801,249. On a larger scale, our comprehensive resources (which includes the general, special revenue and enterprise funds) were $25,459,427 and our comprehensive expenditures were $24,188,806.

(Last year) was a year of celebration and transition. Logan County celebrated its Bicentennial year with a number of festivities.

Our city employees continued their generous support of the Logan County United Way by reaching our highest donation year ever. Additionally, the United Way of Logan County became the smallest agency in the state of Ohio to surpass the $1 million mark in this year’s campaign.

Within the city government, we celebrated the retirement of James Holycross, who retired in May after serving more than 10 years as safety-service director. David Henry, a city council member for 20 years, resigned his position to assume the role.

Zeb Wagner was appointed by the Logan County Republican Central Committee to Henry’s President of Council post and Richard Kurtz was appointed to replace him as First Ward councilman.

Former Bellefontaine City Auditor Jack Reser and his staff again received the Ohio Auditor’s Award for their diligent efforts in overseeing our city’s finances.

Reser resigned his position in July 2018 to assume the role of Logan County Auditor. Fred Brentlinger was appointed by the central committee to fill that unexpired term.

Our engineering department saw the completion of a number of significant projects. The police department had an impound building constructed which took the place of a previously rented structure. The wastewater treatment plant retrofitted one of their clarifiers. The Kauffman Annex building underwent a renovation to its upstairs. There was additional work done at the Eastern Avenue bridge, water line extensions and several storm water projects. Sixteen housing permits (up from five in 2017) were issued and 31 commercial and industrial permits were issued (up from 13 in 2017). Last year we were able to invest $265,000 to pave streets. The city also purchased the properties to its immediate west and razed the six condemned homes that were located there.

