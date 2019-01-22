Winter Storm Harper blankets Logan County

Local schools were closed, and several more and events for today have been canceled as Logan County continues to dig out from the biggest winter storm event of the year.

Vapor clouds

Open areas of Indian Lake were frozen over on the heels of last weekend’s cold snap, but water was still pouring over the spillway at Russells Point Monday as water vapor condenses and forms “steam fog” above the spillway. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

A Level 1 snow emergency remained in effect at press time, but officials from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office expect to lift that later today.

Primary thoroughfares were cleared by this morning, but township and county roads remained icy and hazardous for travel.

Total snowfall accumulations ranged between six to eight inches of snow. Snow started to fall after a steady period of frozen drizzle Saturday morning into early afternoon.

Sheriff Randy Dodds declared a Level II snow emergency about 8:30 p.m. Saturday as road conditions further deteriorated.

The Logan County Engineer’s Office had plow trucks on the roadways for 24 consecutive hours between Saturday and Sunday.

Five plow trucks remained on the roads overnight Saturday to help keep at least one lane of travel open for first responders and other emergency services.

A full crew was on the roads again today attempting to clear off and treat back roads, the engineer’s office reports.

A stretch of County Road 10 near the U.S. Route 33 interchange was closed for a time following a report of downed telephone lines.

Brief power outages also were reported in the Belle Center area in the overnight hours Sunday.

As temperatures plummeted in the immediate aftermath of the storm, salt and other chemical applications are ineffective.

No major injury crashes were reported, but more than 75 slide-offs incidents were reported between Saturday and Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office reports Mohamed A. Ibrahim, 31, of Columbus, was transported by Tri-Valley squad to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment for minor injuries sustained in a winter weather-related crash Saturday morning.

Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report he was operating a westbound semi tractor-trailer about 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 33 near County Road 55 when he slid on the snow-covered road and went off the right side of the road, causing his semi to jack-knife.

Damage was heavy to the semi, which was towed from the scene. The driver was wearing his seat belt, and no citations were listed with the crash report.

Jamison H. Potter, 26, of Rushsylvania, was cited for failure to control as a result of a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon during icy road conditions.

Deputies report he was operating a northbound sport utility vehicle on County Road 9 nearCounty Road 118 about 2:30 p.m. when he lost control on the ice and went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The SUV sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was wearing his seat belt.

A failure to control citation also was issued to Carole A. Dessart, 71, of Green Bay, Wis., during a weather-related crash about 6:55 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies report she was operating an eastbound SUV on U.S. 33 in the area of County Road 10 when she failed to control on the snowy road and drove off the left side of the road into a ditch and down a hill and struck a fence at the bottom of the hill. Her car sustained light damage and the fence also had signs of damage, deputies said.

The driver and her passenger were wearing their seat belts.