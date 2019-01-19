ILHS building marks golden anniversary

For Indian Lake school administrators, Friday’s community breakfast was an excellent chance to recognize the 50th anniversary of the opening of the high school building,and to honor graduates,staff and administrators from that era.

Members of the 1969 and 1970 graduating classes stand during a round of applause given Friday during a community breakfast at the high school honoring the 50th anniversary of the opening of the building at 6210 State Route 235. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

ALSO PICTURED IN SATURDAY'S EXAMINER: Former students, staff and administrators from the Indian Lake graduating classes 1969 and 1970 pose for a photograph Friday during a community breakfast. AND: A display case arranged with memorabilia from the 1969 and 1970 classes was showcased Friday in conjunction with a community breakfast honoring the 50th anniversary of the opening of the high school.

It also served as another opportunity to demonstrate continued good stewardship of the facility in the 50 years since 1969 and 1970 graduating classes moved in to the current location at 6210 State Route 235, Lewistown.

The first high school class to graduate from the existing high school in 1969, following a move from Lewistown school the previous winter, as well as the 1970 graduates — the first senior class to be in the building an entire year — were special guests Friday at the Indian Lake High School community breakfast.

The high school cafeteria was filled with students and staff past and present that returned Friday for the meal, and for the opportunity visit with old friends and former teachers.

Among those in attendance was Robert Henry, who was district superintendent for several years and oversaw the move from Lewistown. He recalled a smooth transition for students and staff into the new building.

“It was like clock work,” he recalled. “Students reported to the school in Lewistown as normal and they packed up the desks and furniture and brought it here, and it was unloaded and we moved on.”

Henry said all the students and staff at the time worked very hard to ensure as smooth a transition as possible into the new facility.

Susan Phelps Young was among the pupils getting acquainted with the new building 50 years ago this winter, and little did she know then it would one day become her career workplace. She has been the food service supervisor for 22 years at Indian Lake.

She beamed with pride Friday, chatting with old friends and sharing stories from those days.

“We have put on several of these breakfasts, and always want them to go well, but today was special because we’re remembering this anniversary, and how special it is,” Young said. “Maybe the best part is seeing so many people that I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Read complete story in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!