Naloxone training slated for Jan. 31

Logan County Health District and the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties will present a free naloxone training from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at the health district, 310 S. Main St.

Naloxone, known by its trade name Narcan, can help to reverse the effects of opioids when given to a patient who has overdosed. Narcan will not be given out at the training, but information about how to obtain and safely administer naloxone, which is now available at some local pharmacies without a prescription, will be shared.

Presenters also will walk the audience through the signs of an opioid overdose, and will offer resources related to treatment services and supports for families.

To register for the program, call (937) 651-6901 by Jan. 28.

Read complete LOCAL NOTES in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!