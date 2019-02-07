Naloxone training set

The Logan County Health District will offer the following free naloxone trainings for any interested individuals in a cooperative effort with the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties:

• 1 to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14;

• 1 to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26;

• 1 to 1:30 p.m. March 14; and

• 1 to 1:30 p.m. March 25.

All of the training sessions will take place at the health district, 310 S. Main St.

Naloxone, known by its trade name Narcan, can help reverse the effects of opioids when given to a patient who has overdosed.

LCHD presenters also will walk the audience through the signs of an opioid overdose, and will offer resources related to treatment services and supports for families.

Logan County Health District Nursing Director Kelly Reaver reports that funding is currently being secured to provide attendees with Narcan, although it might not immediately be available at the Feb. 14 sessions.

Those wishing to obtain naloxone must be 18 and older and will be required to provide photo identification.

Reaver said the sessions are geared for a number of community partners involved in fighting the opioid epidemic.

“We imagine the training could be helpful for family members and friends of people fighting addiction and in recovery, and also for people who work with the public, perhaps at various stores in the area, who could encounter an overdose situation when someone visits their business or agency.”

To register for the program, call 651-6901 by the Thursday prior to the session. Reaver said public health nurses also can provide a private tutorial about naloxone at other requested times.