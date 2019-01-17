Sledding friends

From the left, Bellefontaine Middle School sixth-graders and friends Luke LeVan (behind), Gavin Green, Skyler Lamb and Carter Smith make their way Wednesday afternoon down a hill at Jack Martin Park, 901 Reservoir Road, during a day off school for a Bellefontaine City Schools waiver day for teacher professional development. The 12-year-olds said the large hill at the park is a favorite place of theirs to sled. Other Logan County area schools either delayed or canceled classes Wednesday because of icy conditions in the morning. Several inches of additional snow is predicted for today and Saturday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)