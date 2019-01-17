Driver injured in high-speed chase, clears Great Miami River in crash

A Russells Point man faces multiple charges after he led officers of the Washington Township Police Department on a highspeed chase before a spectacular crash on State Route 708 south of the Indian Lake Water Pollution Control District treatment plant, 8100 S.R. 708, Russells Point.

First responders evaluate the scene after a driver lost control, traveled off the roadway and onto the banks of the Great Miami River following a brief pursuit about 9 p.m. Wednesday with law enforcement. (PHOTO | WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP POLICE)

Gabriel Lendsman, 41, has been charged with failure to comply with a police officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and resisting arrest. He was cited for reckless operation, speed, failure to use a safety belt and three stop violations.

An officer was on patrol at 9 p.m. Wednesday and turned from U.S. Route 33 south onto S.R. 708. Lendsman reportedly drove from Taylor Street in a car and nearly struck the cruiser.

The officer activated his siren and lights to initiate a stop, but Lendsman continued driving west on Elliott Road, then south on Fairview Avenue to eastbound Warden Street before returning to S.R. 708.

He then fled southbound, traveling in excess of 100 mph. He failed to negotiate a curve and his car hit a guardrail. The car was launched into the air and traveled over the Great Miami River and came to rest on the opposite bank.

