FFA grant to provide greenhouse upgrades

A year-round greenhouse will be featured on the campus of Benjamin Logan Schools after the FFA accepted Monday in a regular school board meeting a Logan County Farm Bureau grant in excess of $9,000 to update the electronics and irrigation systems.

Benjamin Logan Board of Education members, from the left: Kathy Stierhoff, Deb Johnson, Karen Dill, John Stanford and Susan Allen met Monday in a regular meeting. Allen and Stanford were re-elected school board president, and vice-president, respectively, in an organizational meeting ahead of the regular session. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

Food and plants will be able to be grown year-round, FFA advisor Maverick Liles told board members, and he hopes to partner with students and faculty in other classes to make use of the greenhouse throughout the year, whether in a classroom or one-on-one setting.

A total of $9,393.50 was received from the farm bureau as part of the Logan County Agriculture Impact Grant. Funds were raised through a reverse raffle previously conducted by the farm bureau and reported in the Examiner.

