Ridgemont board treasurer set to retire

Ridgemont Board of Education members accepted at their Monday evening meeting the retirement resignation of Treasurer Fred Reinemeyer, effective Feb. 28.

The board thanked the treasurer for his 21 years of service to Ridgemont.

Also during the board’s 2019 organizational meeting prior to the regular meeting, members elected Eric Hill as president and Corey Ledley as vice president.

Reinemeyer administered the oaths of office to the newly elected officers.

Members Charlie McCullough, Jerry Turner and Paige Wallace also serve on the board for 2019.

Superintendent Sally Henrick offered recognition of the board members in annual observance of School Board Recognition Month.

“ This is a time to show our appreciation and begin to better understand how local boards work together to prepare today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders, she said in a release. “We applaud them for their vision and their willingness to accept the responsibility of today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

