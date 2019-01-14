2 people pulled to safety from house fire near Quincy

An elderly woman and her adult son were pulled to safety by firefighters this morning from a house fire with entrapment in Champaign County at the Logan County line.

Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire Monday morning at 9984 N. State Route 235, Quincy. (PHOTOS | ROSEWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT)

Firefighters of the Rosewood, DeGraff and Quincy fire departments responded to the blaze at 9984 N. State Route 235, Quincy, about 3:20 a.m. The woman had called in the fire, reporting that she and her son were trapped in the home.

The woman was treated by paramedics on the scene.

The man was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Firefighters also were checked at the scene by paramedics, and they cleared the scene shortly before 8 a.m.

The home valued at $62,000 is owned by Charles D. and Marjorie Kite, according to Champaign County Auditor’s Office records.