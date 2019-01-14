School resource officer approved

Uniformed law enforcement will be on the campus of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center during the school day following action taken Saturday in a regular school board meeting.

Hi-Point school board has contracted with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for regular patrol by a uniformed deputy at a total cost of $21,557.84 for the 2018-19 school year. Deputy Paul Finfrock will serve as the school resource officer for the remainder of this year.

The LCSO will invoice Hi-Point a total of $5,389.46 on the first of February, March, April and May of 2019, according to a memorandum of understanding.

The figures are based on a deputy with 10-plus years of experience, and are in accordance with 2019 contracted rates, according to terms of the agreement.

Read complete BOE NEWS in Monday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!