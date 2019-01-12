February SNAP benefits to be disbursed early

Recipients should budget food stamps to cover both January and February

Food stamp recipients are scheduled to receive February disbursements before the end of this month, and will have to budget their allotment as the federal program is not currently funded because of the partial government shutdown.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for January and February will be disbursed between Jan. 16-20, according to information from Logan County Job and Family Services. The United States Department of Agriculture, the federal agency which oversees SNAP benefits, is closed as part of the partial federal government shutdown.

A provision within the the now-expired Continuing Resolution allows the temporary extension of the food stamp program, as well as some other youth nutrition benefits.

There will be no additional SNAP benefits during the month of February. Recipients should budget food stamps to cover both January and February.

Local community partner service organizations are encouraged to anticipate more requests for assistance through the end of February. The federal program is not yet funded in March, pending resolution of the government shutdown