New Burger King given CRA tax abatement

A $1.2 million Burger King restaurant project on Bellefontaine’s north side will receive a 50-percent property tax break for seven years as City Council members approved a resolution Tuesday supporting the deal.

Work has begun to clear the way for a Burger King restaurant next to Waffle House on the north edge of Bellefontaine by U.S. Route 33. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

DNL2 LLC applied for a 100-percent tax abatement for 15 years under the city community reinvestment area covering the property just north of Waffle House, 1133 N. Main St., but Service-Safety Director David Henry and Mayor Ben Stahler negotiated the shorter and lower tax break terms.

Under the CRA for that part of Bellefontaine, DNL2 automatically gets a 50-percent tax cut if it applies for the abatement.

Anything more would have to receive approval of the Bellefontaine City Schools and the Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District Board of Education.

The restaurant will have seven full-time employees and 28 part-time, according to the abatement application.

Burger King will share an access drive with Waffle House.

Work has begun to prepare the site for construction.

Council’s Finance Committee briefly discussed a permanent budget for 2019 and learned the administration hopes to have a document before council in time for the first meeting in February.

