Press box replacement project moves forward

Riverside board organizes for 2019

Riverside Board of Education conducted its organizational meeting for 2019 Tuesday evening. Dr. Bradley Adams, center, was re-elected board president, and Robert Bender, second from the left, was re-elected vice president. Other members are, from the left, Janet Siders, Joel Snow and Mark Zumberger. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

Riverside Board of Education members voted 4-1 at their Tuesday evening meeting in favor of moving forward with a construction project to replace the current press box located at the football field, and to begin accepting bids based upon specifications provided by Garmann Miller & Associates.

The board has discussed this project since the fall of 2017, when members requested further details and different options be made available, including storage options underneath the building that can be utilized all year long.

President Dr. Bradley Adams expressed during previous discussions that he would like to ensure that all classroom needs are met before proceeding with the project, and he cast the dissenting vote against the measure. Superintendent Scott Mann told board members Tuesday that he had recently asked teachers to put in requests for any specific classroom needs.

Garmann & Miller provided a cost quote of $150,000 for the press box building and an additional estimated $23,000 in soft costs. Superintendent Scott Mann said the construction of a new press box is greatly needed, as the district is not able to simply make repairs to the structure because it does not meet the current building code.

