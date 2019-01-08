Family video to remain open

Space available for lease inside

Brick-and-mortar movie and game rental stores have become increasingly less viable in the era of digital streaming services. Only one Blockbuster rental location is still open, located in Bend, Oregon. (EXAMINER PHOTO)

Family Video in Bellefontaine, “isn’t going anywhere,” two store associates have related in separate phone calls.

The For Sale or Lease sign in front of the movie and video game rental store at 143 N. Main St. is an advertisement to lease out space within the store.

Approximately 1,000 square-feet inside the building is available to rent for potential merchants. For example, the video game room could be cleared out with games brought out onto the main floor, and that space could serve as a coffee shop or cafe, they said.

The for lease sign by Legacy Commercial Property appeared right around the New Year’s holiday, and prompted several phone calls to the business from residents asking whether the rental store was set to close, a Family Video employee said. Legacy Commercial Property is a subsidiary of Family Video Movie Club Inc.

Leasing out space within its stores to businesses including Subway and H&R Block has been a strategy of the Family Video chains nationwide as a means to stay profitable, according to a February, 2017 article in Forbes magazine.

Read complete story in Tuesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!