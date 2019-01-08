WINTER WALKING PROGRAM RESUMES

Participants walk the halls of Bellefontaine Elementary School Monday for the fist night of this year’s winter walking program, a joint initiative among the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District, Mary Rutan Hospital and MRH Therapy & Sports Medicine. The program is offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Bellefontaine Elementary School. Benjamin Logan Elementary School and Indian Lake High School also host the program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on varying schedules. A calendar of the walking dates is available on the Healthy Habits, Healthy You Facebook page and more information is available at (937) 592-3475. The program continues through March 14. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)