Indian Lake Board of Education organizes for 2019

Gabe Wickline was elected president of the Indian Lake Schools Board of Education for the calendar year 2019 during an organizational meeting Monday evening.

Indian Lake Schools Board of Education members for 2019 are, from the left: Gabe Wickline, president; Steve Spath, Scott Staley, Chad Ross, vice president; and Kim Boswell. (PHOTO | INDIAN LAKE SCHOOLS)

Chad Ross also was elected vice-president of the board.

Members recognized the Indian Lake Education Association and the Indian Lake Association of Classified Employees as employee bargaining units.

A board service fund in the amount of $10,000 was established, and approved board member participation in the district’s group health, dental, and vision insurance plans as provided for in Ohio Revised Code, with the board of education member paying the full premium.

In addition, members approved the annual funding of the board flower fund to be used for sympathy flowers/gifts/donations for death of school employees, employees’ immediate family members; and for employee hospitalization and birth/adoption of employees’ children as 20 percent (or the percentage amount agreed to by the superintendent and the principals) of each building’s picture commission money.

