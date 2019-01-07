Rooftops to sprout up at Allen Woods

Earthmoving has started on a cleared 15-acre condominium development between Heather Hill and Greenridge drives and the developer hopes to begin building three duplexes as soon as possible this spring.

Allen Woods, seen from a drone facing northeast from County Road 10, is cleared for development of 16 duplex condominium units. Three duplexes are slated to be started this spring. (PHOTO | MAC MCGINNIS MEDIA)

Mike Ebbing of Two Three Development LLC saidAllen Woods will showcase the capabilities and quality of a Two Three project.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” Ebbing said, “but I think we’re just getting started in Bellefontaine. We want to show Bellefontaine what we can do.”

He already is exploring sites in the community forother housing projects.

Allen Woods will consist of 16 duplexes for a total of 32 living units. Two Three will putup one duplex with 1,550-squarefoot units; another featuring 1,700- square-foot units; and a third with 1,900 square feet per side.

Condominiums have two or three bedrooms; two full baths; handicapped accessibility; LED lighting; high efficiency heating and cooling; and two-car garages.

