Baby boy makes his mark on 2019

Newborn Spencer Thomas Rall appeared to be catching up on his sleep Thursday at Mary Rutan Hospital’s Family Birth Center, his parents said, after making a grand arrival the previous evening at the hospital.

Logan County’s first baby of 2019, Spencer Thomas Rall, is the center of attention Thursday between his parents, Hailea and Tyler Rall of Kenton at Mary Rutan Hospital’s Family Birth Center following his arrival Wednesday evening. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)

The 7 pound 13 ounce baby boy was the first baby born at the hospital in 2019. Kenton residents Hailea and Tyler Rall welcomed their second child at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday after an approximately 12-hour labor, said Mrs. Rall, who had arrived at the hospital Wednesday morning for a scheduled induction.

“Everything went well, and it was a lot shorter than my labor with my first son. After our busy day yesterday, I think Spencer is getting some extra rest. He’s just been waking up to eat and then he’s right back to sleep, and he actually let us get some rest last night.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!