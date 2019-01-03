New year should see economic strategies update

Logan County’s business and economic development environment is in great shape to start 2019 and now is the time to reassess future priorities, according to Ben Vollrath who is chargedwith guiding thecommunity’s development efforts.

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is now staffed by Lydia Hess, left, Ben Vollrath and Haley Cooper. Hess is focusing on chamber activities and Cooper covers the visitors bureau. Vollrath is the chamber president and executive vice president of the Logan County Community Improvement Corporation.(EXAMINER PHOTO | JOEL E. MAST)

Vollrath was picked in midyear to replace Paul Benedetti as the Logan County Chamber of Commerce president and as executive vice president of the Logan County Community Improvement Corporation.

The CIC works to draw newindustry and business to the community, while at the same time, leads efforts to retain existing companies.

“I’m stepping into the positionat a pretty wonderful time for the chamber,”Vollrath said. “We’re at a point where we need to focuson the long-term needs of the community.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!