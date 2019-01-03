Municipal disposal, live tree recycling options detailed

Most Logan County residents are on their own when it comes time to dispose of their lives Christmas trees, as only a couple municipalities provide public collection or pickup.

Residents in the city of Bellefontaine may dispose of live Christmas trees at the yard waste station on south Troy Road near the water treatment plant. (EXAMINER PHOTO | NATE SMITH)

But there are still plenty of options to get rid of a live Christmas tree, and give it a second life through the winter months.

In the city of Bellefontaine, live trees, wreaths and other used greenery decorations are accepted at the yard waste station on south Troy Road, just past the water treatment plant.

Residents in the village of West Liberty may place their live trees curbside for pickup at no charge, village officials relate.

A number of recycling opportunities are available for residents looking to take down their tree.

Christmas trees may be placed in the backyard and used as bird feeders and sanctuaries. Also, the trees are biodegradable, and its branches may be removed, chipped and used as mulch, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Trees could be also be laid horizontally on the ground and utilized as habitat for wildlife.

A live tree sunken into a private fish pond also serves as refuge and a feeding area for fish.

Prior to recycling a live Christmas tree, residents are advised to ensure all decorations such as tinsel and hooks are removed.

Live Christmas trees should never be burned in a fireplace or wood stove.