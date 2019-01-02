Above-average precipitation recorded in 2018

More than 49 inches of rainfall measured in Bellefontaine

Annual precipitation amounts in Logan County this year were right in line with last year’s totals, making for a second consecutive abnormally wet calendar year.

Over an inch of rain fell throughout the day Monday, Bellefontaine Water Department reports. That weather event pushed the total amount of measured precipitation to about 49.56 inches of precipitation for all of 2018.

Precipitation totals for the year came in at 47.22 inches, as measured by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather observer Wayne Wickerham of Huntsville.

While those amounts are well above the 37 to 39 inches of rain and snowfall that is average over a 12-month span, the measured precipitation for the year still fell below the record of 62.43 inches of precipitation recorded in the city of Bellefontaine in 2011.

Wickerham recorded 57.35 inches of precipitation in Huntsville in the record-setting year of 2011.

Wickerham said March was the wettest month of 2018, registering 7.42 inches of rainfall. October was the driest month of the year with 1.65 inches of precipitation.

Low temperatures of the year recorded on consecutive days Jan. 2 and 3 at minus-11 degrees Fahrenheit. A high temperature of 96 recorded Sept. 5 and 6 were the hottest days of the year.

Record precipitation was recorded at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus where 55.18 inches of rain fell for the year, breaking an old record of 54.96 inches of precipitation set in 2011.

Bellefontaine precipitation figures from 2017 also totaled right around 50 inches for the year. In 2016, only about 32 inches of precipitation was recorded for the year, which was below average for a calendar year.

Approximately 46 inches of rainfall was measured in 2015, local figures show.