American Red Cross blood drive slated

The American Red Cross conducts the following local blood drive:

• Bellefontaine — Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 14, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St.

Those who donate blood through Jan. 6 will receive a longsleeved American Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.

Read complete LOCAL NOTES in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!