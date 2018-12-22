Report: Driverless cars mean safer roads, economic growth

Self-driving automobiles requiring no human operation whatsoever will be common within thirty years, projections say.

Ohio elected officials project driverless, automated vehicles will become increasingly common on roadways within the next five to 10 years, especially along U.S. Route 33 near the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty where some of the earliest testing in the country will take place.

Investment in the kind of infrastructure necessary for commuters to be able to safely place a grocery order on their cell phone during the ride home should begin now, according to a report issued this week by Ohio lawmakers.

The Transportation Research Center in East Liberty, and the U.S. Route 33 Smart Mobility Corridor between Dublin and East Liberty were among the testing grounds and projects cited in an Autonomous and Connected Vehicle report produced by the Transportation and Public Safety Committee of the Ohio General Assembly.

Timetables for vehicles requiring minimal human operation, only under certain circumstances are even sooner — as early as next year and through 2025.

Deployment of the “highly automated” driving systems that won’t need any physical operation at all are forecast for 2035-2050, based on projections of “over 50 industry leaders, think tanks and other stakeholders from around the country (that) participated to inform this report,” elected officials relate.

For reasons of safety, economics and “quality-of-life” the state of Ohio should pursue automotive driving systems technologies “aggressively,” the committee concludes.

Reductions in traffic congestion, travel times, fuel consumption and labor costs from automated driving vehicles will provide, “direct economic benefits,” lawmakers believe.

Additionally, the report asserts the 108,800 injury crashes reported in Ohio last year could be reduced to “close to 0” because of automated driverless technology.

Autonomous vehicles and related technologies, “will vastly improve safety, significantly reduce transportation times and costs and change Ohioans’ traffic patterns,” and will “drive workforce development efforts across the state, opening up new employment opportunities for Ohioans,” the report reads.

Many of those technological breakthroughs are set to occur in eastern Logan County.

TRC in East Liberty is tabbed to test the first phase of the Smart Mobility Advanced Research and Test center, a $45 million investment from the state of Ohio, Ohio State University and JobsOhio. The 540-acre SMART Center will test new technologies and highly-automated vehicles in a closed, secure and real-world environment.

