Long-awaited gift

PICTURED IN SATUDAY'S EXAMINER: World War II veteran Russell Taylor and his wife, Doris, steal a moment after he received his Purple Heart Nov. 28 during a ceremony at the Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living Community in The Villages, Fla. (CINDY SKOP | THE VILLAGES DAILY SUN)

A wife’s dedication and perseverance toward seeking a prestigious military honor for her husband from more than seven decades ago recently paid off, and area native Russell E. Taylor received an early Christmas present several weeks ago — a Purple Heart for his involvement in the Battle of the Bulge, along with nine other medals.

A 1941 graduate of the Stokes Local School in Lakeview, the World War II veteran now lives in Summerfield, Fla., with his wife, Doris. She said during their 12-year marriage, he told her that he never received his Purple Heart because his military records were lost in a fire at a government center in St. Louis.

So Mrs. Taylor set to work on the endeavor this year on behalf of her 95-year-old husband. Beginning in July, she completed the necessary steps and paperwork to submit his military records to document his service, including his injuries sustained in the famous World War II battle.

The Battle of the Bulge also was one of the bloodiest of World War II, with more than 75,000 American casualties, including more than 19,000 fatalities, according to the National Archives, www.archives.gov.

The local native who grew up on a family farm along County Road 88 at the Auglaize County and Logan County line, a son of the late E. Hover and Leona Fent Taylor, was honored for his military achievements Nov. 28 during a ceremony at the Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living Community in The Villages, Fla.

“I’m so glad that we were able to do this for him, and I’m so proud of him,” Mrs. Taylor said Wednesday from her Florida home.

“It felt like a slow process, but I had enough proof that I knew we could make this happen.

“I had his military records from when he entered the Army in April of 1943 to when he was honorably discharged in October of 1945.

“He received a total of 10 medals, and he deserved every single one. He was shot in the hip and was treated in a German hospital.”

